BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to clear the DPR for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, and expressed concern over the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) issuing directions to release water to Tamil Nadu.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda stated that despite the very poor storage position in Karnataka reservoirs, the CWMA has been repeatedly directing Karnataka to release water, yielding to the demands of Tamil Nadu.
“All the pleadings of Karnataka before CWMA that it has to reserve whatever little storage is available in its reservoirs for meeting the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and other neighbouring places during the coming summer months, are being ignored.
If CWMA directions to release water are fully complied with, all our reservoirs will become dry and empty shortly. In such a situation, the scarcity of drinking water would undoubtedly reach an alarming position,” the former PM stated.
Gowda stated that Tamil Nadu’s requirement of water is for irrigation, whereas Karnataka wants to reserve the little storage available in its reservoirs for drinking purposes.
As water for drinking gets highest priority under the National Water Policy, the CWMA ought to have listened to Karnataka’s grievances and rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water from reservoirs of Karnataka, he stated.
Gowda said the functions and duties of the CWMA conferred in the Union Gazette require to be thoroughly revisited, limiting its functions only to monitoring downstream releases to Tamil Nadu in terms of the Supreme Court order of February 16, 2018.
“The Cauvery Water Management problem in Karnataka can be attributed mainly to two reasons: The tribunal, as soon as it was formed in 1990, passed an interim order directing Karnataka to release 205tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu annually, and also fixed a monthly schedule for 12 months for making such releases.
No other tribunal in the country has ever passed such an interim order, fixing a monthly schedule of deliveries. The allocation made by the tribunal to Karnataka was far less than what the state was eligible for. The tribunal also glaringly displayed gross discrimination against Karnataka in many aspects, while passing its final award in February 2007,” he stated.
He urged the Centre to clear the DPR of the Mekedatu project as top priority, considering the severity of the drinking water problem of Bengaluru, and appealed to the National Water Development Agency to raise the level of allocation of Godavari-Cauvery water to Karnataka in the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery linking project.
Priyank defends project
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended the Mekdatu project as strictly legal and non-encroaching. “We should do only what is right as per the law, isn’t it?
We are not taking their share of water, nor are we violating whatever order has been given in the Supreme Court or in the water-sharing tribunal. So, this is more beneficial to them, and we also need it,” Priyank said.
Thirumavalavan says Centre’s word final
In Tamil Nadu, the response has been markedly cautious. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan stressed that the issue transcends party politics and cannot be resolved simply by a change of government in Karnataka.
“Even if Congress is in power in Karnataka, the Centre has the power to take the final decision. The commissions and committees appointed by the Centre and, beyond them, the Supreme Court, have the power,” he said.
TNCC chief and MP Manickam Tagore said he had written to PM Modi after Shivakumar raised the Mekedatu issue in Mysuru. “But the PM’s silence on the issue is surprising. Karnataka CM is not respecting the SC verdict on it. This is not Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu or Congress vs Congress.
What we are saying is that we are ready to abide by what the Supreme Court says. But what Shivakumar is saying is that he will do what he wants despite SC decision. We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice,” he said.
Kannada Tamil Federation backs Mekedatu project
The Karnataka Kannada Tamil Federation has expressed support for the proposed Mekedatu dam project, describing it as a necessity for addressing future water requirements and strengthening water resources in the region.
Federation founder president Manivannan said the project reflected the need to upgrade water infrastructure through cooperation between states. He compared Shivakumar’s vision for Mekedatu to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s efforts to develop Bengaluru’s water resources centuries ago.