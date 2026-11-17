BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to clear the DPR for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, and expressed concern over the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) issuing directions to release water to Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda stated that despite the very poor storage position in Karnataka reservoirs, the CWMA has been repeatedly directing Karnataka to release water, yielding to the demands of Tamil Nadu.

“All the pleadings of Karnataka before CWMA that it has to reserve whatever little storage is available in its reservoirs for meeting the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and other neighbouring places during the coming summer months, are being ignored.

If CWMA directions to release water are fully complied with, all our reservoirs will become dry and empty shortly. In such a situation, the scarcity of drinking water would undoubtedly reach an alarming position,” the former PM stated.

Gowda stated that Tamil Nadu’s requirement of water is for irrigation, whereas Karnataka wants to reserve the little storage available in its reservoirs for drinking purposes.

As water for drinking gets highest priority under the National Water Policy, the CWMA ought to have listened to Karnataka’s grievances and rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water from reservoirs of Karnataka, he stated.

Gowda said the functions and duties of the CWMA conferred in the Union Gazette require to be thoroughly revisited, limiting its functions only to monitoring downstream releases to Tamil Nadu in terms of the Supreme Court order of February 16, 2018.

“The Cauvery Water Management problem in Karnataka can be attributed mainly to two reasons: The tribunal, as soon as it was formed in 1990, passed an interim order directing Karnataka to release 205tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu annually, and also fixed a monthly schedule for 12 months for making such releases.