BENGALURU: Kumar Pushkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, on Monday issued an order to capture 10 problematic elephants in Hassan district.

The order was issued on the direction of Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the wake of the death of two people in the district recently due to elephant attacks.

This is the second highest number of elephants to be captured. In 2013-14, 24 elephants were captured in the region. Forest officials have prepared a list of 86 elephants living in the coffee estates in Hassan district. Of them 55 are in Bellur and 30 in Yesalur.

Forest officials from Hassan said after 2013-14, almost all elephants living in the coffee estates were driven back to forests. Only one remained. Over the years, the elephants returned to the coffee estates, with tuskers causing trouble.

These trouble-makers have to be captured, they added. Pushkar said efforts are on to prepare a list of trouble-makers to be captured and relocated. The two elephants involved in the death of two people will be captured and relocated, he added.

The captured elephants will be radio collared and released in the habitats conducive for them, the officials said.