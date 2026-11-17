MYSURU: Karnataka government will submit an official report to the Union Government on excessive ethanol blending in petrol across the state on Tuesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad has said.

Speaking to media in Mysuru on Monday, the minister said that higher-than-prescribed ethanol blending had been reported at six petroleum terminals in Karnataka. The report, which will be submitted to the Centre, will include technical findings and laboratory test results.

Earlier, Arshad conducted a surprise inspection at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee premises in Bandipalya to check whether farmers were being cheated through discrepancies in weights and measurements.

Accompanied by officials from the Food and Legal Metrology departments, the minister inspected various shops and found that weighing machines at 25 locations had not been verified and stamped as mandated under the law.

He directed officials to seize the machines and initiate legal action against those responsible. Arshad said simultaneous inspections had been conducted by Legal Metrology Department officials at nine APMCs across the state.

Pointing out that large-scale transactions take place at APMCs, the minister said even minor discrepancies in weights could result in losses worth crores of rupees to farmers, traders and buyers.

To prevent such malpractice, the department would install information boards at all APMCs, displaying relevant legal provisions, grievance redressal mechanisms and contact numbers of officials, he said.

The department would also establish dedicated booths with standard weighing machines at all APMCs for the first time.