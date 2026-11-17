BENGALURU: Recording the statement of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) that there are no instructions or guidelines instructing students to remove the ‘Sacred Thread’ worn by them during the frisking at the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to take steps for the conduct of the examinations in an orderly and uniform manner across the state and for the issuance of appropriate directions to the commissioners and deputy superintendents.
A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice KS Bharath Kumar passed the order while disposing of the public interest litigation filed by Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha praying to issue directions for formulation of specific guidelines and instructions regarding the examinations.
The petition was filed following the alleged incidents of not permitting students wearing sacred thread to appear in CET 2025 held from April 17 to 19.
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that there have been instances of the respondents selectively not permitting students to wear sacred threads to the CET, which is discrimination.
Even after the writ petition was filed in 2025, there have been such incidents. It is in the said circumstances that the petition has been filed, he argued.
The KEA filed the objections stating that the deputy commissioners are the chief superintendents for the conduct of the entrance test in each district. The deputy chief superintendents are appointed in all districts to assist the commissioners in conducting the exam.
The guidelines regarding ‘dress code’ are to be adhered to by the students. KEA has also stated that there are no instructions or guidelines instructing students to remove the ‘sacred thread’ worn by them and that, where such incidents have been reported, necessary steps have been taken.
The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Karnataka Child Rights Protection Commission had taken cognisance.
Considering the same, the court noted that it is for KEA to take appropriate steps to see that all arrangements for the proper conduct of the examinations are uniformly provided across the State.