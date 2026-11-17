BENGALURU: Recording the statement of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) that there are no instructions or guidelines instructing students to remove the ‘Sacred Thread’ worn by them during the frisking at the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to take steps for the conduct of the examinations in an orderly and uniform manner across the state and for the issuance of appropriate directions to the commissioners and deputy superintendents.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice KS Bharath Kumar passed the order while disposing of the public interest litigation filed by Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha praying to issue directions for formulation of specific guidelines and instructions regarding the examinations.

The petition was filed following the alleged incidents of not permitting students wearing sacred thread to appear in CET 2025 held from April 17 to 19.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that there have been instances of the respondents selectively not permitting students to wear sacred threads to the CET, which is discrimination.

Even after the writ petition was filed in 2025, there have been such incidents. It is in the said circumstances that the petition has been filed, he argued.