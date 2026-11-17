BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday directed officials to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the Centre for withholding Rs 2,186.20 crore in grants due to Karnataka's gram panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission for 2025-26.

The move comes after repeated representations by the State Government and submission of the required documents failed to secure the release of the funds.

During a video conference with Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and senior departmental officials, Khandre said approaching the court was the only option left to secure the funds that were rightfully due to the State.

Pointing to the rainfall deficit caused by the El Niño effect and the resulting drought-like situation in Karnataka, the minister said gram panchayats were struggling to undertake even basic repair works due to a shortage of funds.

"It is not right on the part of the Centre to withhold funds that are legitimately due to the State. File the petition without further delay," he instructed the officials.

Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said the State had faced a similar situation earlier when the Centre failed to release funds due to it.

The government had approached the court in that instance and could pursue a similar legal remedy in the present case as well.

Khandre also discussed the pending court case concerning the seniority list of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and other departmental cases pending before the Supreme Court and the Karnataka High Court.

Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary D Randeep, Law Department Secretary Gopalakrishna Rai and Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum were present.