BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Monday morning released scanned copies of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of both papers of the Gazetted Probationers Examination (preliminary) 2026, within a day of the examination concluding at 4 P.M on Sunday.

However, the link to the scanned sheets crashed soon after, rendering the service unavailable for candidates until later in the evening.

The speed and prudence of the scanning operation was part of the heightened security and operational measures put in place this year, following the unfolding of the alleged KPSC scam involving tampered OMR sheets and leaked papers.

“OMR sheets are scanned, and they will be evaluated after releasing the answer keys. We have done this to avoid any objection stating that OMR answer sheets are tampered.

We established 12 scanning centres separately in 12 districts under the supervision of the respective deputy commissioners,” said KPSC secretary K Jyothi.

Candidates can use the following link to check the scans of their sheets: https://kpsc.karnataka.gov.in/OmrPortal/