BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, member BV Geetha Shivamurthy, IAS officer and former controller of examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and Basavaraj Kannale under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA.

“The PC has established the involvement of Sahukar in Proceeds of Crime to the tune of around Rs 4.17crore, Geetha of Rs 1.48crore, Gangwar and Kannale to the tune of Rs 1.52crore each in the acquisition, possession, use and concealment of PoC and projecting the same as untainted property,” the central agency stated in an official release on Monday.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of three FIRs registered by Vidhana Soudha police station, for offences under Sections 318(3), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to irregularities in the recruitment examination for 400 posts of Veterinary Officer in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, Karnataka, held on January 9, 2026, and also submission of false certificates in KPSC recruitments.