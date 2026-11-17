A smoker’s choice cannot become another person’s health hazard. Imagine waiting at a bus stop, in a restaurant, or in a hospital corridor, and being forced to breathe someone else’s cigarette smoke. You have not chosen to smoke, yet are made to pay the price.
This is the injustice of second-hand smoking. Smoking is often defended as a personal choice. But when the smoke enters another person’s lungs, it is no longer a private matter. It becomes a threat to public health, human dignity, and the right to breathe clean air.
Smokers not only have to be responsible towards themselves and their families, but also to fellow citizens, especially the most vulnerable like children, pregnant women, elderly persons, or people with comorbidities.
The invisible danger
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke. It causes heart disease, respiratory illness, and lung cancer, and kills more than 1.6 million non-smokers worldwide every year.
In a 2020 study, high blood pressure, tobacco smoking (including second-hand smoke) and household air pollution from solid fuels were quoted as the three leading risk factors for disease worldwide.
As second-hand smoke poses a direct threat to human life and health, exposure to it constitutes a violation of an individual’s human rights.
Homes, workplaces, and public places are the most common settings where this exposure occurs. The Global Burden of Disease 2023: Findings from the GBD 2023 Study shows how unevenly the exposure is spread.
China has the largest exposed population (about 664 million people), followed by India (about 444 million), and Indonesia (about 142 million).
Together, these three countries account for almost half of everyone exposed to second-hand smoke worldwide, according to a study in The Lancet Public Health. India’s scenario in this context is dire. According to the WHO, tobacco use accounts for approximately 1.35 million deaths annually in India.
The economic cost of tobacco-related illness and premature death was estimated at ₹1.77 lakh crore in 2017–18. India’s Global Adult Tobacco Survey (2016–17) found that 39.3% of adults who visited restaurants reported exposure to second-hand smoke.
Exposure was also reported by 27% in public transport, 21.2% in government buildings and 15.6% in healthcare facilities.
Furthermore, the exposure to second-hand smoke is not experienced evenly. For one, it varies for different age groups. Young children are most often exposed in private spaces such as homes and vehicles, where legislation is limited and exposure depends on the knowledge, awareness, and social norms of the adults around them.
Adolescents, on the other hand, are more often exposed in public places, where compliance with smoke-free rules remains inadequate, the Lancet study says.
Secondly, certain demographic groups are more vulnerable than others – children, pregnant women, older people and those with heart or respiratory issues.
Lastly, for some people consistent exposure of second-hand smoke could be an occupational aspect. For example, workers in restaurants, transport facilities, hospitals, and other public places may face repeated exposure just by doing their jobs. Existing in public spaces should not become a hazard to life.
The law is there. Why is the smoke still there?
In 2001, the Supreme Court, in Murli S. Deora v. Union of India, noting the health hazards of second-hand smoking, prohibited smoking in public places. The court specifically named locations like hospitals, educational institutions, courts, public transport, and railways.
India needs three urgent actions – enforce smoke-free laws in public places, protect children and vulnerable people, and address tobacco-related pollution. This is not about inconveniencing smokers. They deserve support to quit.
However, they must be responsible for fellow citizens. Their freedom cannot come at the cost of another person’s health or a worker’s safety. Smoking may be a personal choice, second-hand smoking is not.
The question is no longer whether India has laws to protect people from tobacco smoke. It is whether we have the collective will to enforce them where people work, travel, seek healthcare, and spend time together.
All citizens – every child, woman, older person, patient, and worker – has a right to breathe clean air. Every lung is precious, and every individual and public authority has a responsibility to make that right a reality.
Bharat Lal has recently demitted office of the Secretary General and CEO, National Human Rights Commission.
Alexander Thomas is the chairperson of Health & Environment Leadership Platform (HELP), founder and patron of the Association of Healthcare Providers India, Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations, and Association of National Board Accredited Institution
Bharat Lal and Alexander Thomas