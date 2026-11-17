A smoker’s choice cannot become another person’s health hazard. Imagine waiting at a bus stop, in a restaurant, or in a hospital corridor, and being forced to breathe someone else’s cigarette smoke. You have not chosen to smoke, yet are made to pay the price.

This is the injustice of second-hand smoking. Smoking is often defended as a personal choice. But when the smoke enters another person’s lungs, it is no longer a private matter. It becomes a threat to public health, human dignity, and the right to breathe clean air.

Smokers not only have to be responsible towards themselves and their families, but also to fellow citizens, especially the most vulnerable like children, pregnant women, elderly persons, or people with comorbidities.

The invisible danger

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke. It causes heart disease, respiratory illness, and lung cancer, and kills more than 1.6 million non-smokers worldwide every year.

In a 2020 study, high blood pressure, tobacco smoking (including second-hand smoke) and household air pollution from solid fuels were quoted as the three leading risk factors for disease worldwide.

As second-hand smoke poses a direct threat to human life and health, exposure to it constitutes a violation of an individual’s human rights.

Homes, workplaces, and public places are the most common settings where this exposure occurs. The Global Burden of Disease 2023: Findings from the GBD 2023 Study shows how unevenly the exposure is spread.

China has the largest exposed population (about 664 million people), followed by India (about 444 million), and Indonesia (about 142 million).