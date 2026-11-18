MANGALURU: Pressure is mounting on Mangaluru police to arrest Catholic priest Fr Cyprian Pinto in the second FIR registered against him in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor boy at St Sebastian Church in Permannur.

The priest, who was admitted to Father Muller Hospital citing ill health a day before the second FIR was registered on November 8, is likely to be arrested within the next couple of days, according to police sources. Investigators are proceeding cautiously as the priest is a heart patient and has allegedly threatened to end his life, sources said.

The latest FIR has widened the scope of the investigation, indicating that the allegations are not confined to a single parish. According to police records, the two FIRs relate to incidents that allegedly occurred at two different churches within a span of a few months.

The second FIR alleges that Fr Pinto sexually assaulted a minor at St Sebastian Church, Permannur, on May 15. Later, he was transferred as part of the annual transfer process and assumed charge at St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia on May 26.

The first FIR relates to the alleged sexual assault of minor boys at St Vincent Ferrer Church on August 14. However, in a written complaint submitted to Mangaluru Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, one of the victims alleged that the abuse had begun even before that date. He was arrested in this case and is out on bail.