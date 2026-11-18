MANGALURU: Pressure is mounting on Mangaluru police to arrest Catholic priest Fr Cyprian Pinto in the second FIR registered against him in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor boy at St Sebastian Church in Permannur.
The priest, who was admitted to Father Muller Hospital citing ill health a day before the second FIR was registered on November 8, is likely to be arrested within the next couple of days, according to police sources. Investigators are proceeding cautiously as the priest is a heart patient and has allegedly threatened to end his life, sources said.
The latest FIR has widened the scope of the investigation, indicating that the allegations are not confined to a single parish. According to police records, the two FIRs relate to incidents that allegedly occurred at two different churches within a span of a few months.
The second FIR alleges that Fr Pinto sexually assaulted a minor at St Sebastian Church, Permannur, on May 15. Later, he was transferred as part of the annual transfer process and assumed charge at St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia on May 26.
The first FIR relates to the alleged sexual assault of minor boys at St Vincent Ferrer Church on August 14. However, in a written complaint submitted to Mangaluru Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, one of the victims alleged that the abuse had begun even before that date. He was arrested in this case and is out on bail.
The allegations have shocked members of the Mangaluru Diocese, particularly because the diocese had declared 2026 as the "Year of Children", calling upon parishes to prioritise the spiritual, educational and overall well-being of children below the age of 18.
The victims who are alter servers and their parents of Valencia first approached Bishop Saldanha on August 17 seeking intervention. According to the complainants, the bishop assured them that the matter would be inquired into. When they allegedly received no satisfactory response, they approached the Directorate of Child Protection in Bengaluru. The Directorate subsequently directed the District Child Protection Unit in Mangaluru to investigate the allegations and submit a report.
Based on the complaint, the District Child Protection Officer approached Pandeshwar police. However, no FIR was registered at that stage. Police sources said the accused priest reportedly denied the allegations and claimed he was being targeted because he had introduced strict discipline in the parish. Meanwhile, the diocese placed Fr Pinto on administrative leave on August 28.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy acknowledged that the complaint should have been treated more seriously. He admitted that the jurisdictional police ought to have registered an FIR immediately and commenced an investigation.
The case gathered momentum only after the victims sought assistance from Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi. Following its intervention, police registered the first FIR on October 15 under the POCSO Act.
Stanley of Odanadi, alleged that sustained pressure was exerted on the victims and their families before and after the FIR was registered. He claimed that eight alter servers had initially come forward with allegations, but three later withdrew while four others declined to record their statements before investigators. He further alleged that political pressure influenced some families to remain silent.
Stanley also demanded that the investigation examine whether church authorities failed in their legal obligation to promptly report the alleged offences. He urged police to invoke relevant provisions against those who, despite knowledge of the allegations, allegedly failed to inform law enforcement in time. He also sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), citing similar allegations against the priest circulating in the public domain.
Commissioner Reddy said police are examining whether there was any deliberate delay in reporting the offences. According to him, the bishop has stated that he advised the victims' parents to approach police, while some parents have disputed that claim. "If it is established that anyone deliberately prevented the registration of the complaint, appropriate legal action will be taken," he said.
The commissioner said investigators traced the Permannur victim during the course of the investigation into the first case, leading to the registration of the second FIR. Statements of the victim and the accused in that case are yet to be recorded before the court.
Senior police officials admitted that delays in reporting sexual offences can weaken prosecution. In both the cases, investigators said there was no allegation of penetrative sexual assault and that the passage of several months had significantly reduced the possibility of collecting forensic evidence such as DNA, making witness testimony and documentary evidence crucial to the prosecution.