BENGALURU: The BJP plans to corner the Congress government during the upcoming winter session of the legislature in Belagavi over the implementation of enhanced SC/ST reservation, alleged diversion and misuse of funds allocated under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), and other issues concerning marginalised communities.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday that the NDA was preparing its strategy to raise these issues and expose what he termed the State Government’s failures.

He said the opposition would question the government over the utilisation of SCP-TSP funds, particularly allegations of their diversion from the intended welfare purposes. The implementation of enhanced reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would also figure prominently in the opposition’s agenda.

He said the opposition was also preparing to raise issues concerning price rise, farmers’ distress, drought and corruption during the session. The strategy, including where to move adjournment motions, would be finalised within a week after consultations, he added. Narayanaswamy accused the State Government of spending extravagantly on publicity events while failing to address the problems of vulnerable sections. Citing the non-payment of pensions to persons with disabilities and senior citizens, he questioned the government’s priorities.

Questions Rs 4 crore spent on Mangaluru Cabinet meet

Referring to the Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru, Narayanaswamy alleged that Rs 4 crore had been spent on the one-day meeting despite the prevailing drought situation. He also questioned the expenditure of Rs 10 crore on the government’s 100-day achievements programme.

He alleged that BJP workers were being targeted through the imposition of the Goonda Act and threats of being placed on the rowdy list unless they furnished bonds of Rs 5 lakh. He said a BJP delegation would meet the Director General of Police to raise the issue.