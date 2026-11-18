BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for storm-water drain (SWD) development and flood control projects at Gunjur in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, under the World Bank-assisted ‘Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program’.

“The government has taken note of the hardships faced by people when water enters their areas during rains. To provide a permanent solution to monsoon-related issues, development works for rajakaluves (Storm Water Drain) have been undertaken at a cost of approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Necessary measures, including the construction of retaining walls and the removal of encroachments, are being carried out in several other areas as well,” he said. Shivakumar further stated that a comprehensive map is being prepared and reviewed to identify areas across Bengaluru city where rajakaluves have been encroached upon, and to determine where retaining walls need to be constructed.

The CM further added that a road grid system is being formulated for Bengaluru to rectify shortcomings in urban planning that occurred during the tenures of previous governments. Measures will be taken to prevent unregulated construction within the areas covered by these road grids in the future, he said.

Regarding the road connecting the Hoskote area towards Nandagudi, a notification was issued by the previous BJP government for the construction of a 100-meter-wide road, just before its term ended. “This would have necessitated the demolition of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 buildings.