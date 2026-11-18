The state has more than 24,000 recognised startups, with nearly two out of every five Indian unicorns originating from Karnataka. Bengaluru ranked eighth among the world’s startup ecosystems and second in Asia for AI-native startups. It attracted $ 4.4 billion in technology funding, nearly matching the $ 4.8 billion raised by the next five Indian cities combined, while Karnataka startups have collectively raised USD 79 billion, he said.

He added that women start-up founders in Bengaluru had secured $ 13.4 billion in funds. Describing AI as the foundation of Karnataka’s next phase of technological development, Shivakumar said Bengaluru accounted for nearly 50 per cent of India’s AI and machine-learning talent.

He said the government was building India’s first government-driven AI University, with an AI Hub at its centre to bring startups, researchers and industry together. “An additional Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur would extend AI applications to the 13 districts of North Karnataka, with solutions for agriculture, healthcare, education and small businesses,” he said.

On semiconductor development, Shivakumar said Karnataka was home to more than 100 fabless chip companies, while three out of every five engineers working in India’s semiconductor capability centres were based in Bengaluru. He remarked that the state accounted for one-fifth of India’s electronics exports and was now moving from semiconductor design towards manufacturing. Global companies were investing more than Rs 23,000 crore in semiconductor research and manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru, he further added.

The CM also said that Karnataka accounted for one-fifth of India’s bioeconomy, valued at $ 39.2 billion last year and contributing more than a tenth of the state’s economy.

The government was expanding biotechnology into marine resources, agriculture and healthcare through initiatives such as the Marine Biotechnology Policy, Karnataka Institute of Marine Biotechnology and Blue Economy, Agri Innovation Park and Krishikalpa Centre of Excellence for Agriculture. He also cited plans for a new institute for genome editing and gene therapy, Charaka Centre of Excellence for health and medical technology, and a Centre of Excellence for AI in Biotechnology and said eleven new incubators would help translate research into commercial ventures.