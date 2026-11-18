MYSURU: A piece of meat, a temple entrance and provocative social media posts were enough to set off speculation of a communal conspiracy in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. But CCTV footage recovered by the Chamarajanagar district police revealed an unlikely culprit — a dog! The incident, which had the potential to snowball into a communal issue, occurred on Monday when the priest of Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple on the Gundlupet–Chamarajanagar main road in Gundlupet town noticed a piece of meat lying in front of the temple when he arrived for the morning rituals.

The devotees of the temple were enraged, and alleged that miscreants had deliberately dumped beef near the temple to hurt their religious sentiments. Demanding that the “culprits” be arrested, Hindu outfits filed a complaint with the Gundlupet police. The incident soon started gaining traction on social media and netizens began commenting that it was a deliberate attempt at desecration.

With the incident threatening to acquire a communal colour, the police rushed to the spot and examined footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity. That was when it dawned on them that a dog had carried the piece of meat and dropped it on the roadside in front of the temple.

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Mutharaju M stated in a press note that the investigation had established that the incident was caused by a dog.

He appealed to the public not to circulate provocative or unverified information on social media platforms and warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading false or inflammatory content.