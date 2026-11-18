MANGALURU: An IndiGo pilot’s split-second decision to abort the takeoff averted a potential tragedy at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening. The pilot detected a technical fault in the engine of the flight, which headed from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, and applied emergency brakes just in time, recalled a passenger.

The IndiGo Flight 6E388 was carrying 222 passengers and seven crew members. The technical fault was detected in the left engine even as the aircraft was taxiing on the runway. The pilot applied the brakes, bringing the aircraft to a halt before safely returning it to the bay.

The passenger, Shawaz Yakoob, a resident of Jeppu who was travelling to China on a business trip, said the aircraft had almost reached the takeoff speed when he noticed sparks near the left engine. The pilot immediately applied the brakes, bringing the aircraft to a halt. It took around 30 seconds for the aircraft to stabilise, and the passengers were deboarded about an hour later, Yakoob said.

He was scheduled to board a connecting flight from Bengaluru to Hong Kong at 1 am, but missed it. For him, the incident brought back painful memories of the 2010 Mangaluru air crash, in which he lost four of his relatives.

Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was among the passengers aboard the flight.

IndiGo made alternative arrangements to transport the stranded passengers to Bengaluru on a flight at midnight, but only 34 of the 222 passengers boarded it. An IndiGo official confirmed that the Bengaluru-bound flight was cancelled due to a technical issue, but said the exact cause of the problem will be known only after the technical inspection report is prepared.