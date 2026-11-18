BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against Geologist Ramalingaiah, who was serving as In-charge Deputy Director of Mines and Geology in Ramanagara, for allegedly approving a quarrying plan and granting environmental clearance while suppressing the views of the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

Justice H P Sandesh passed the order dismissing the petition filed in 2019 by Ramalingaiah, challenging the proceedings initiated before the trial court in Ramanagara based on the complaint filed by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli before the then Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2016.

The petitioner allegedly granted H A Sardar Ahamed permission to mine three acres of land in Survey No. 205/2 in exchange for a bribe, causing financial loss to the state.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that he was innocent and had merely granted permission to resume quarrying operations on the land, an action that did not attract the provisions of Sections 13(1)(c) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He submitted that the permission was granted in good faith, based on the quarrying plan approval dated November 9, 2015, and the environmental clearance issued on January 12, 2016. The registration of the complaint was therefore bad in law, he argued.

Opposing the petition, the special public prosecutor reiterated the allegations against the petitioner and sought its dismissal.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that it could not presume that the petitioner's order was bona fide, adding that the matter required investigation.