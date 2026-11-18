BENGALURU: Expressing confidence that the Women’s Reservation Bill would be passed and implemented in the coming days, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said the move would pave the way for greater representation of women at all levels of governance— from panchayats to Parliament.

Addressing the two-day Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference, which was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Birla said women were leading in every sector, and it was now time for them to play a greater role in policy-making and lawmaking.

Referring to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill, Birla said several states had already provided 33% or 50% reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies. He expressed hope that the 33% reservation would soon be implemented in State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

“This is the time for change. Women’s participation in democratic institutions, policy-making, lawmaking and important decisions will strengthen our democracy. Women are sensitive and can help create a more responsive and strong democracy. The greater their participation, the stronger our democracy will become,” he said.

Describing Bengaluru as a pioneer of the IT revolution, Birla said technology could be used by elected representatives to bring greater transparency to democratic institutions, including panchayats, municipal bodies, State Assemblies and Parliament.

He also urged women elected representatives to shoulder the responsibility of mentoring others and creating better platforms for women in their respective constituencies. Highlighting India’s history and legacy of women-centric leadership, he said such conferences provided an opportunity for elected representatives to exchange ideas and share best practices, thereby strengthening women’s leadership across democratic institutions.

Birla said India has a rich democratic legacy dating back to the Anubhava Mantapa, regarded as one of the earliest parliamentary institutions. He highlighted Karnataka’s legacy of women leaders such as Kittur Rani Chennamma and Bengaluru’s global reputation in IT and AI.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said women’s reservation would strengthen their political participation and decision-making.

“We are hopeful that the historic Women’s Reservation Bill will be passed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This December session will create history. I do not know how many of us will be thrown out of Parliament and the Vidhana Soudha because of this reservation. However, I am hearing news that there will be 50% more seats, though I do not know which seats will be affected,” he said.