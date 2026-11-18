BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore for the development and upgradation of around 15,000 km of rural roads across the state under the Chief Minister’s Grameena Raste Samparka Yojane, with a target of completing the works within 15 months.

According to the government order, the scheme will cover all 31 districts and focus on strengthening severely damaged roads and improving the durability of important rural road networks.

The scheme has been divided into two components. While Rs 7,000 crore will be spent on upgrading existing damaged bitumen (BT) roads, another Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for resurfacing important rural roads to extend their design life.

Of the total outlay, the government has already distributed Rs 7,775 crore among the districts, while Rs 2,225 crore has been reserved for priority works in areas requiring special attention.

Belagavi has received the highest allocation of Rs 650 crore, followed by Tumakuru (Rs 425 crore). Kalaburagi and Mysuru have been allocated Rs 350 crore each, while Davanagere and Mandya will receive Rs 325 crore each. Bengaluru Urban has been allocated Rs 200 crore. The State Government has also sought to ensure that no Assembly constituency loses its share of funds or road length under the scheme.

Works will be selected with the consent of the respective MLAs, according to the guidelines.

Roads will be prioritised based on population, agricultural activities and connectivity to markets, schools, hospitals and transport centres. Roads constructed under PMGSY-I and II and other government schemes, whose design life has expired and which are in poor condition, will also be considered, provided they are listed in the District Rural Roads Plan (DRRP)