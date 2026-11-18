BENGALURU: With Mysuru set to host the State government’s official Constitution Day celebrations on November 26 for the first time outside Bengaluru, a state-level event, MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues have invited AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders to the event.

The proposed celebrations assume significance as they are being organised in Mysuru, the home turf of former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah, whose son Yathindra is the district in-charge minister.

Yathindra, along with Agriculture Minister PM Narendraswamy, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders, met Kharge in Delhi on Tuesday and extended the invitation.

The outreach to the national leadership comes amid efforts to give the government-organised event political and ideological prominence by bringing senior party leaders to Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Narendraswamy said that the State Government was inviting leaders from the Congress high command as part of the preparations for the November 26 programme. “We have invited the high command leaders. We will invite everyone who believes in and follows the path of the Constitution.

The Constitution is an invaluable document that enables people to live together in harmony,” he said. His remarks on the possibility of other organisations holding a Constitution Day programme separately in Mysuru on the same day assume significance in the backdrop of parallel celebrations being planned by Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) organisations associated with former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa.