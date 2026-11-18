BENGALURU: With Mysuru set to host the State government’s official Constitution Day celebrations on November 26 for the first time outside Bengaluru, a state-level event, MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues have invited AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders to the event.
The proposed celebrations assume significance as they are being organised in Mysuru, the home turf of former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah, whose son Yathindra is the district in-charge minister.
Yathindra, along with Agriculture Minister PM Narendraswamy, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders, met Kharge in Delhi on Tuesday and extended the invitation.
The outreach to the national leadership comes amid efforts to give the government-organised event political and ideological prominence by bringing senior party leaders to Mysuru.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Narendraswamy said that the State Government was inviting leaders from the Congress high command as part of the preparations for the November 26 programme. “We have invited the high command leaders. We will invite everyone who believes in and follows the path of the Constitution.
The Constitution is an invaluable document that enables people to live together in harmony,” he said. His remarks on the possibility of other organisations holding a Constitution Day programme separately in Mysuru on the same day assume significance in the backdrop of parallel celebrations being planned by Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) organisations associated with former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa.
On the possibility of another organisation holding a parallel event, Narendraswamy said the government was not concerned about what others were doing. “We do not bother about other issues. Our focus is on government programme” he said.
On the proposed AHINDA convention, he said the Congress itself represented the AHINDA philosophy and was committed to building an egalitarian society by bringing all sections together.
On Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s reported statement that his own and CM D K Shivakumar’s phones were tapped, he said,“Whatever they have experienced, it would be wrong for me to comment on it. I do not have information about the matter,”.
Defending the State Government’s decision to hold a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, he said the objective was to promote development in the coastal region, improve basic infrastructure and create tourism opportunities. Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said.