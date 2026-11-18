BENGALURU: “The Navy is engaging with around 150 startups in the country, and more than 30 of them are based in Bengaluru,” said Commodore SK Singh, officer-in-charge, Technology and Development Acceleration Cell, Indian Navy.

Commodore Singh was speaking at a session on integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the armed forces at BTS.

Being in charge of a force that is by definition estranged from land, he focused on the challenges one faces at sea. “We operate at a tremendous range in terms of nautical miles. AI requires the kind of bandwidth which is scarcely available at sea. We need AI solutions that can operate in adverse bandwidth conditions,” Commodore Singh said.

A key aspect highlighted by him is the flux the country is currently in when it comes to indigeneity. “Our equipment is bought from different countries, and integrating them with our systems is a tremendous challenge. Data from the armed forces is also confidential. So, we cannot give that to developers to make solutions,” Commodore Singh said. Wing Commander Gaddam Sandeep, commanding officer (CO), Regional Aerospace Innovation Division, Bengaluru, said any software algorithm should stay solely in the country’s possession for the armed forces to be self-reliant.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has huge legacy systems that are 30-40 years old with huge reserves of data. Those legacy systems need to be converted to AI-readiness first, and then we can start co-developing with startups.

As far as ownership is concerned, we have to have long-term co-ownership and development spanning 30-40 years with startups. It’s a long journey,” he said. Given that defence data is classified, defence-based startups have an uphill climb.