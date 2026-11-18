BENGALURU: “The Navy is engaging with around 150 startups in the country, and more than 30 of them are based in Bengaluru,” said Commodore SK Singh, officer-in-charge, Technology and Development Acceleration Cell, Indian Navy.
Commodore Singh was speaking at a session on integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the armed forces at BTS.
Being in charge of a force that is by definition estranged from land, he focused on the challenges one faces at sea. “We operate at a tremendous range in terms of nautical miles. AI requires the kind of bandwidth which is scarcely available at sea. We need AI solutions that can operate in adverse bandwidth conditions,” Commodore Singh said.
A key aspect highlighted by him is the flux the country is currently in when it comes to indigeneity. “Our equipment is bought from different countries, and integrating them with our systems is a tremendous challenge. Data from the armed forces is also confidential. So, we cannot give that to developers to make solutions,” Commodore Singh said. Wing Commander Gaddam Sandeep, commanding officer (CO), Regional Aerospace Innovation Division, Bengaluru, said any software algorithm should stay solely in the country’s possession for the armed forces to be self-reliant.
“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has huge legacy systems that are 30-40 years old with huge reserves of data. Those legacy systems need to be converted to AI-readiness first, and then we can start co-developing with startups.
As far as ownership is concerned, we have to have long-term co-ownership and development spanning 30-40 years with startups. It’s a long journey,” he said. Given that defence data is classified, defence-based startups have an uphill climb.
Experts, while acknowledging the issue, underscored that a limited range of data will be provided to startups so they can get started on a prototype. “We are looking at sandbox computing (task based), not cloud computing. Some data will be provided to begin with, so that a model can be developed, and then we can use it with our classified data.
We need small task-based models that can be integrated fast, because the battlefield is changing rapidly. We do not need larger cloud-based models, but limited-usage ones with frequent updates,” said Wg Cdr Sandeep. He asked the state government for an adept ecosystem for defence-based startups.
State's six key innovation iniatives showcased at BTS
Bengaluru: Shedding light on Karnataka’s efforts to strengthen research infrastructure, promote indigenous innovation and accelerate commercialisation of emerging technologies, six key initiatives were showcased at Bengaluru Tech Summit.
Karnataka AI Hub: Established at IIIT-Bangalore, the Karnataka AI Hub marks the first step towards a proposed AI University, with the initiative focussing on AI skilling, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and capacity building.
BRAINZ – Bengaluru Robotics & AI Innovation Zone: Developed by the state government in collaboration with ARTPARK at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), BRAINZ is envisaged as a nine-acre hub for robotics, artificial intelligence and deeptech.
2D Innovation Hub: Karnataka government is supporting IISc in setting up a proposed national-level 200-mm (8-inch) semiconductor R&D fabrication and pilot-line facility.
INFIfab: The Government of Karnataka is supporting the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc, Bengaluru, in developing a national facility for semiconductor innovation, advanced manufacturing and technology translation.
K-HEAL – Karnataka Health Engineering & Advanced Lifesciences: K-HEAL will strengthen Karnataka’s HealthTech, MedTech and Assistive Technology ecosystem. It will help experts identify unmet healthcare needs, develop, validate innovative solutions, and adopt them.
Innoverse: The Innoverse Foundation ecosystem will support deeptech startups in Karnataka with proven technologies as they move from product-market fit towards global industry leadership.