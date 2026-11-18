HOSAPETE: A tiny winged visitor from Siberia, having travelled nearly 6,000km, has made its seasonal appearance at Ulavatti village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district, drawing the attention of nature enthusiasts and local residents.

The sighting of the Brown Shrike, a migratory bird that arrives in the region during winter, has once again highlighted the rich biodiversity of the district and the ecological importance of the Malavi reservoir and its surrounding habitats.

Though only slightly larger than a sparrow, the Brown Shrike undertakes an extraordinary journey across thousands of kilometres to escape the harsh winter in its breeding grounds and reach warmer regions. Its arrival in Ulavatti has surprised birdwatchers, who are fascinated by the remarkable migratory journey of the small bird.

The Brown Shrike is easily identifiable by its distinctive appearance, with a black stripe around its eyes, brown wings, a sharp hooked beak and a relatively compact body. It generally prefers open landscapes, scrub forests, grasslands and agricultural fields, where it can find insects and other small prey.

The scrub forests and open stretches surrounding the Malavi reservoir provide a suitable habitat for several migratory and resident bird species. The availability of food, vegetation and favourable climatic conditions makes the area an attractive seasonal destination for visiting birds.

A wildlife expert said the arrival of migratory birds such as the Brown Shrike indicates the ecological significance of wetlands and their surrounding landscapes.

"These birds travel thousands of kilometres following seasonal changes. Protecting their wintering habitats, particularly wetlands, grasslands and scrub forests, is essential for their survival. Even small habitats can play a significant role in supporting migratory species," the expert said.

The Brown Shrike generally stays in the region for a few months during winter before beginning its return journey towards its native breeding grounds after January.

The latest sighting has added to the growing interest in the birdlife of Hagaribommanahalli taluk.