BENGALURU: Retired forest officers have urged the prime minister and the Union forest and environment minister to protect the Western Ghats, where many development projects have been proposed.

In their letter, they said the Sharavathy pumped storage project and others proposed in Maharashtra should be reviewed thoroughly before giving clearance to them as they will have an adverse impact on the Western Ghats if implemented, according to Brij Kishore Singh, retired principal chief conservator of forests, Karnataka.

Singh said compensatory afforestation elsewhere for the lost forest cover will not help undo the damage done to the Western Ghats.

Referring to the drought situation, he said, “Due to super El Nino in 2026-27, the north-east monsoon in the region remained suppressed causing widespread drought in Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

Studies have revealed that El Ninos are getting supercharged due to warming of the planet and they are not one-off events. We are bound to encounter more frequent and destructive years ahead. Thus, protection of the landscape is essential.”