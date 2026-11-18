BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will explore the possibility of imparting medical education in Kannada, including developing curricula and conducting examinations in the language.

A proposal in this regard will be discussed at the university’s first Kannada Comprehensive Medical Literature Conference to be held here on November 20 and 21.

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Bhagavan BC told reporters on Tuesday that the conference will deliberate on making medical and healthcare education accessible in Kannada. A report will be prepared based on discussions and recommendations, following which the university will take it up with the government and departments concerned before taking a decision.

The conference will also examine the possibility of introducing Kannada as an optional language for students from other states. It aims to promote scientifically accurate medical literature in Kannada and make healthcare knowledge accessible to the general public in their mother tongue.

Dr Bhagavan said medical knowledge should not be confined to medical institutions and research publications. It should reach people in a language they understand. The conference will also focus on developing Kannada medical terminology, publishing medical books, translation initiatives and creating digital knowledge resources.