BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad described Sonia Gandhi as far more than a party leader, calling her a figure who devoted her public life to democracy, the poor and the vulnerable.

He was speaking at the KPCC office at the launch of her autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Drawing on the experience of nearly two decades of working with her, Hariprasad said she took charge as AICC president in March 1998 when the party was fractured and anxious about its future.

He recalled her 1999 Lok Sabha contest from Ballari, where voters rejected a malicious campaign by BJP targeting her foreign origin. Hariprasad said he himself contested Bengaluru South at the late Oscar Fernandes’s urging, to divert opposition energy from Ballari.

He stressed that her decision in 2004 to decline the prime minister’s post in favour of Manmohan Singh is unmatched in Indian politics. He contrasted it with present-day scrambles for minor posts.

He cited her UPA-era legacy, including the rural employment guarantee, right to information, forest rights, right to education and food security laws, saying she pressed ahead despite resistance from within the party.