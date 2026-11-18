BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to consider a candidate who lost his leg in an accident while his police constable appointment order was pending for an alternative post, citing the state’s administrative inaction and the “peculiar and compelling” circumstances.
A division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni directed the state to consider Shivakumar Hiremath (28) from Herur village in Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot district, for alternative posts such as junior data entry operator, second division assistant, assistant writer, or any equivalent post, instead of the civil police constable post.
The court allowed the petition filed by Hiremath challenging the order dated June 18, 2026, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, rejecting his application seeking directions to the State to appoint him to any post owing to peculiar circumstances.
The court noted that the law cannot restore that limb and the court cannot undo the accident, but the constitutional jurisdiction of this court can ensure that the State does not remain indifferent to the possibility of restoring to him an opportunity for livelihood.
The petitioner, who has a 3-year diploma which was equivalent to a pre-university course (PUC) for recruitment in the state, was selected for the post of civil police constable pursuant to the notification issued in 2019.
But the appointment order was not issued owing to confusion as to whether the diploma is equivalent to PUC or otherwise, notwithstanding the circular issued in 2015 by the state government equating the course with PUC.
He approached the tribunal, which issued the order to issue the appointment order, which was not issued by the state. However, it was issued on January 1, 2025, after he initiated the contempt proceedings.
In the interregnum, he met with an accident in November 2024 while travelling to Raichur, resulting in the amputation of his leg, thereby disabling him from appointment to the constable post.
On February 5, 2025, the petitioner informed the Bengaluru city police commissioner of his disability and requested to be considered for an alternate post. However, it was rejected.
His appeal was rejected by the tribunal as well on the ground that it cannot pass orders on misplaced sympathy. Hence, he moved the high court.
The court noted that state, which failed to issue an appointment order within the period set by the tribunal, cannot now treat the petitioner's subsequent disability as a circumstance that warrants no consideration whatsoever. Public employment is not a matter of charity.
Equally, the state is not a private employer free to act upon administrative convenience alone. Also, a constitutional court must possess the courage to do justice, and the restraint to do so within the bounds of law.
For law must have its head, but never lose its heart, the court observed.