BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to consider a candidate who lost his leg in an accident while his police constable appointment order was pending for an alternative post, citing the state’s administrative inaction and the “peculiar and compelling” circumstances.

A division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni directed the state to consider Shivakumar Hiremath (28) from Herur village in Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot district, for alternative posts such as junior data entry operator, second division assistant, assistant writer, or any equivalent post, instead of the civil police constable post.

The court allowed the petition filed by Hiremath challenging the order dated June 18, 2026, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, rejecting his application seeking directions to the State to appoint him to any post owing to peculiar circumstances.

The court noted that the law cannot restore that limb and the court cannot undo the accident, but the constitutional jurisdiction of this court can ensure that the State does not remain indifferent to the possibility of restoring to him an opportunity for livelihood.

The petitioner, who has a 3-year diploma which was equivalent to a pre-university course (PUC) for recruitment in the state, was selected for the post of civil police constable pursuant to the notification issued in 2019.