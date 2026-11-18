HUBBALLI: The repair of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that made an emergency landing on an agricultural field near Kamanahalli, alongside National Highway-48, following a technical snag, has suffered an unexpected setback. The helicopter remained stranded in the farmer’s field since a week after a technician who arrived with a special team to repair it sustained injuries in an accident.

The IAF helicopter, part of Sarang aerobatic team, which was flying from Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu to Belagavi, developed a technical snag on November 11 evening. Sensing danger, the pilot acted swiftly and made a safe emergency landing on an open agricultural field near Kamanahalli in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district.

All six personnel on board, including officer Deepak Sharma, escaped unhurt.

A special technical team from the IAF had arrived in Shiggaon from Chennai to repair the helicopter and fly it back. However, one of the technicians met with an accident while returning after having tea near Rayaghatta. He reportedly lost his balance while crossing a drain along the service road and fell. He sustained serious injuries to his chin, hands and legs and was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Following the incident, the repair work has reportedly been temporarily postponed. IAF officials will have to decide whether to wait for the injured technician to recover or send a replacement to complete the repairs.

As the helicopter remains parked alongside the Pune-Bengaluru highway, curious motorists and residents of nearby villages have been gathering at the spot to get a glimpse of it.

Shiggaon police have stepped up security at the site to control the crowds and ensure the safety of the helicopter.