BENGALURU: Initiated by South Western Railways (SWR) in 2011, the 443-metre-long, four-lane flyover at Jakkur with a 7.5 m-wide divided carriageway is finally complete.

The SWR after initial civil works, stopped to proceed further due to land acquisition issue as over 30 property owners did not agree to part ways for the project costing Rs. 69.66 crores. Later, erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) took over, and now Bengaluru North City Corporation has finally completed it. With this, motorists from Hebbal can take this route and reach the airport easily.

CM DK Shivakumar unveiled the project to the public on Wednesday. As per Nagappa Kamati, Exec Engineer, Major Roads, Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), the BBMP took over the project completely in 2023 and proceeded with full-fledged work. After formation of BNCC in 2025, work further gained pace.

Similarly, at Geddalahalli in Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC), the CM inaugurated the Rs 32 crore Railway Vent Project to address flooding in areas like Sai Layout and Vaddarapalaya during heavy rains.