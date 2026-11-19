BENGALURU: The inscription on Vidhana Soudha reads, “Government work is God’s work.” Ironically, those who serve God in temples allege that they have been neglected by the government.

Thousands of archaks (priests) working in temples under the state Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments departments are struggling without fixed salaries or basic employee benefits. Adding to their woes is the rising cost of essential commodities such as milk, curd, ghee and rice, which are integral to daily pooja and preparation of prasada.

Karnataka has 34,563 temples owned by the state government, of which 205 of them fall under Category A, 306 under Category B and the remaining under Category C. The temples are categorised based on their annual income. Category A temples have an annual income of more than Rs 25 lakh, Category B temples earn between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, while Category C temples have an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh. Around 48,000 archakas work in these temples.

Those who have been serving for generations receive salaries ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 27,000. Priests recruited in 2012 based on their educational qualifications are paid Rs 12,000 a month.

Karnataka has some of the highest-earning temples in the country. However, the priests who perform daily rituals in these temples say their earnings do not reflect the income generated by the institutions.

“I receive just Rs 8,600 once every two months. We have no health insurance, no ESI or other benefits. When we were told that the insurance premium would be deducted from our salary, we refused. At least if the government takes care of our children’s education, we can secure their future,” said Raghuveera (name changed), an archaka at a major temple under the State Endowment Department.