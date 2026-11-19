BENGALURU: The inscription on Vidhana Soudha reads, “Government work is God’s work.” Ironically, those who serve God in temples allege that they have been neglected by the government.
Thousands of archaks (priests) working in temples under the state Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments departments are struggling without fixed salaries or basic employee benefits. Adding to their woes is the rising cost of essential commodities such as milk, curd, ghee and rice, which are integral to daily pooja and preparation of prasada.
Karnataka has 34,563 temples owned by the state government, of which 205 of them fall under Category A, 306 under Category B and the remaining under Category C. The temples are categorised based on their annual income. Category A temples have an annual income of more than Rs 25 lakh, Category B temples earn between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, while Category C temples have an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh. Around 48,000 archakas work in these temples.
Those who have been serving for generations receive salaries ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 27,000. Priests recruited in 2012 based on their educational qualifications are paid Rs 12,000 a month.
Karnataka has some of the highest-earning temples in the country. However, the priests who perform daily rituals in these temples say their earnings do not reflect the income generated by the institutions.
“I receive just Rs 8,600 once every two months. We have no health insurance, no ESI or other benefits. When we were told that the insurance premium would be deducted from our salary, we refused. At least if the government takes care of our children’s education, we can secure their future,” said Raghuveera (name changed), an archaka at a major temple under the State Endowment Department.
Belonging to a hereditary family of priests, many live in a house attached to the temple. “Since the house is not in our name, we cannot avail ourselves of Gruha Lakshmi and other government schemes,” he said.
Some of their houses are in bad state and repair has to be done by them. Another archaka said the increase in devotees following the introduction of the Shakti scheme had not translated into better earnings for priests. “Our hundis are full, but our stomachs are not,” he said.
Another archaka, who wished to remain anonymous, said the remuneration fixed by the government for various sevas performed in temples was inadequate to meet the cost of the materials required.
“There are several sevas in temples, such as Panchamrutha Abhisheka and Anna Santharpana, for which the government fixes the charges. For instance, the charge for Panchamrutha Abhisheka is Rs 650, but we receive only Rs 520, remaining goes to the government. We have to buy milk, curd, honey and ghee to perform the ritual. Most temples under the Endowment Department have large idols, requiring at least 8 to 10 litres of milk or curd. We cannot simply sprinkle a little. How can they expect us to procure such large quantities with the amount allotted?” he asked.
Similarly, while devotees are charged Rs 350 for Puliyogare prasada, the temple receives only Rs 210. “The price of rice has increased to Rs 82 per kg,” he told TNIE.
Karnataka Archakara, Agamikara and Upadhivanthara Sangha State President Srivatsa said that following the abolition of the ‘inam’ system, archakas who had been serving in temples endowed with land by erstwhile Maharajas lost their land and traditional sources of income.
“After sustained efforts, the government introduced the concept of ‘thastik’ in 1982, under which a fixed amount was provided to archakas to meet the expenses of pooja essentials. The amount, which started at Rs 200 to Rs 500 a year in 1982, has now increased to Rs 72,000 annually which comes to Rs 6,000 a month. However, with the rising prices of milk, curd, rice, dal, flowers, ghee and other essentials, this amount is no longer sufficient. We have been serving in these temples for generations and cannot simply walk away,” he said.