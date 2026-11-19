BENGALURU: In an attempt to ensure full house at an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,100, the Department of Collegiate Education has directed government degree colleges across Bengaluru and neighbouring districts to depute their principals, at least five lecturers each and postgraduate students from Bengaluru City to attend an appointment letter distribution ceremony on Thursday.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy will distribute appointment letters to 222 candidates selected through direct recruitment for the posts of government degree college principals.

According to a circular issued by the Joint Director of the Department of Collegiate Education, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, every government degree college under the Bengaluru division has been asked to ensure the participation of its principal and at least five teaching staff members.

The directive covers colleges in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. With around 150 government degree colleges in the division, the mobilisation is expected to bring a sizeable number of faculty members to the event. The circular has also instructed colleges to depute postgraduate students from Bengaluru City.

The directive has drawn criticism from sections of the academic fraternity, with questions being raised over the need to mobilise teachers and students for an official function, particularly when the academic calendar is already packed. Speaking to TNIE, JDS MLC elected from Bengaluru Teachers constituency and former Syndicate member AP Ranganath said appointment letters could have been sent directly to the selected candidates instead of organising a large-scale event by mobilising teaching staff and students.