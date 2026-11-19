BENGALURU: In an attempt to ensure full house at an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,100, the Department of Collegiate Education has directed government degree colleges across Bengaluru and neighbouring districts to depute their principals, at least five lecturers each and postgraduate students from Bengaluru City to attend an appointment letter distribution ceremony on Thursday.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy will distribute appointment letters to 222 candidates selected through direct recruitment for the posts of government degree college principals.
According to a circular issued by the Joint Director of the Department of Collegiate Education, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, every government degree college under the Bengaluru division has been asked to ensure the participation of its principal and at least five teaching staff members.
The directive covers colleges in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. With around 150 government degree colleges in the division, the mobilisation is expected to bring a sizeable number of faculty members to the event. The circular has also instructed colleges to depute postgraduate students from Bengaluru City.
The directive has drawn criticism from sections of the academic fraternity, with questions being raised over the need to mobilise teachers and students for an official function, particularly when the academic calendar is already packed. Speaking to TNIE, JDS MLC elected from Bengaluru Teachers constituency and former Syndicate member AP Ranganath said appointment letters could have been sent directly to the selected candidates instead of organising a large-scale event by mobilising teaching staff and students.
“Appointment letters are sent to the doorsteps of candidates who are selected. But the government wants to make it a big event. Why are teachers and students being invited? Teachers are already being assigned non-academic work, including SIR duties, affecting classes. By making them attend a programme in which they have no role, the department is wasting another working day. Human resources are being wasted,” he said.
Department sources also criticised the directive, pointing out that several government degree colleges depend heavily on guest faculty and have only five to six regular lecturers. Deputing even a few of them to the event would affect classes, they said. With undergraduate examinations scheduled to begin in the next couple of weeks, sources said the department insisted on postgraduate students, which is also unnecessary.
Meanwhile, the direct recruitment process for government degree college principals has many issues, legal among them. Of the 222 candidates selected, around 40 are from private colleges, according to department sources.
The appointments have been made through a competitive examination and are valid for five years, after which the appointees will have to return to their previous positions. Sources also pointed out concerns over the appointment of candidates from private institutions, some of whom reportedly have less than 15 years of experience as principals in colleges where senior faculty members have served for over 30 years.
Another administrative challenge relates to drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) responsibilities. Since candidates recruited from private colleges do not have Karnataka government employee identification numbers, they cannot independently function as DDOs. In such cases, the joint directors concerned will discharge the DDO responsibilities for the respective colleges, sources said.