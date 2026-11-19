BENGALURU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appreciated the Karnataka government for lending support to the power restoration work after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu hit the neighbouring state.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Andhra Pradesh CM said personnel deputed by the Karnataka government worked alongside their AP counterparts in difficult field conditions.

“Their assistance contributed to augmenting the restoration resources available on the ground and supported our efforts to restore electricity supply and normalcy to the affected communities at the earliest. In the aftermath of a major natural disaster, timely availability of trained personnel and specialised resources can make a significant difference to the speed of restoration. I, therefore, deeply appreciate not only the scale of support extended by Karnataka but also the promptness with which the personnel were mobilised for Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu stated.

In response to Naidu’s letter, Shivakumar stated that neighbours stand by each other, especially in times of adversity. “For us, this was never just about extending assistance; it was about standing together for people. We will always be there for our neighbours, just as we know they would be there for us,” Shivakumar posted on X.