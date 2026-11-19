BENGALURU: Karnataka has submitted three memorandums to the Union Government seeking drought relief but is yet to receive a response, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, urging the Opposition to cooperate in securing assistance for farmers.

Recalling the previous drought-relief exercise, Parameshwara said Karnataka had initially been denied assistance and had to approach the Supreme Court, following which the Centre released around Rs 3,500 crore on the court’s direction.

“I hope the same situation will not be repeated this time,” he said.