BENGALURU: Lunar exploration has opened the gates not just for new opportunities but also for new findings. In a recent report, researchers said the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has asserted the fact that the lunar surface has been relentlessly modified with meteroite and micrometeorite bombardments, which is a major geological process for the regolith formation.

Researchers also noted that the geochemical data provided additional insights about the Lunar crust and its diversity. The Lunar meteorites also provided valuable constraints on the mechanical properties of the Lunar materials, it noted.

“Such investigations provide essential insight into regolith behavior and material strength, which are critical for future in situ exploration and surface operations on the Moon,” researchers noted in the report -- Chandrayaan-3 APXS measurements reveal Lunar highland compositional diversity and meteorite connections -- published in Space Exploration.

They also noted that the large proportion of Lunar meteorites are feldspathic in composition and contain low concentration of KREEP components (rocks enriched with potassium, rare Earth elements and phosphorous). They also noted that many feldspathic Lunar meteorites are more magnesian than the Apollo samples.

They also noted that the promordial feldspathic crust of the Moon is said to have originated from floating plagioclase feldspar that crystalised from the Lunar Magma Ocean (LMO), resulting in the formation of the Ferron Anorthositic (FAN) crust.