BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday unveiled ‘Phoenix’, a repurposed Boeing 737-200 (narrowbody single-aisle airframe), to serve as a full-scale training aircraft for the airport’s Aircraft Recovery Training School (ARTS).

The airframe, nicknamed ‘Baby Boeing’, had remained non-operational at Kolkata Airport before being acquired by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). It arrived at KIA after a complex 45-day operation, during which it was dismantled and transported on four specialised trailers following detailed route assessments. It was subsequently reassembled at KIA, retaining its engines, avionics and cockpit.

Disabled aircraft recovery, which ARTS teaches, involves safely removing an immobilised or defunct aircraft from the movement area of an airport without causing secondary damage.