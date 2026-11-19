BENGALURU: Forest, environment and ecology minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said that captured elephants will be relocated after taking inputs from all stakeholders.

He said considering public safety, the problematic elephants in Hassan district have to be captured. Moreover, the coffee estates, where the elephants have been camping, are not suitable for them.

He said while the Hassan district in-charge minister has demanded that the elephants be captured and relocated, the minister in-charge of Chikkamagaluru and locals have opposed their relocation to Bhadra Tiger Reserve (BTR).

Reddy said people of Chikkamagaluru have asserted that they have been facing the consequences of the man-animal conflict and relocation of the elephants captured from Hassan at BTR will only make matters worse for them. “A meeting of ministers and officials concerned, and stakeholders will be held soon. Based on the suggestions, the captured elephants will be relocated,” he said.

Reddy said many places in Hassan, particularly Bellur, are not ideal to house elephants as there is no forest patch. In 2009, there were only a few problematic elephants. But their number increased by around 60 during the pandemic. Now, their number has increased further.

He said the number of elephants in India has increased over the years with most of them living in Karnataka and Assam. Lack of conducive habitats has made matters worse for the elephants.

“We are looking for solutions to mitigate the problems, including ensuring sufficient water inside the forests,” he added.

On a social media video of Tamil Nadu minister Vanni Arasu in BTR, Reddy said he too has seen it. This information has been shared with the police and the forest departments. He said action will be taken as per law.

He will write to the principal chief conservator of forests, and DG and IGP MA Saleem to initiate action, he added.