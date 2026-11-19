CHIKKABALLAPUR: Four people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after a car jumped a road divider, crossed to the opposite side of the road and collided head-on with a pick-up truck near Chadalapura Cross on National Highway-44.

Three occupants of the car died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Another injured person was shifted to Bengaluru.

According to Chikkaballapur SP Padmini Sahoo, preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider first. Then, the vehicle then jumped the divider and hit the MUV coming from the opposite direction.

Sahoo, who visited the accident spot, said the deceased were aged between 18 and 21. According to informed sources, the deceased have been identified as Rajashekhar, Vaishnav, Yashwanth and Shreyas, all residents of Yelahanka. The driver of the goods vehicle also sustained injuries. A source said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged.