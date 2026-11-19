HUBBALLI: Locals in Hampi have criticised the state government for failing to organise the Hampi Utsav in November, alleging that the event is being repeatedly postponed despite demands to make it an annual calendar event.
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised during the last edition that the festival would be held in November every year. However, locals alleged that the government had ignored the Hampi Utsav while making arrangements for Dasara and Kittur Utsav.
Hampi, once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, has a rich cultural history. Locals pointed out that the Mysuru Dasara festival originated in Hampi and received Rs 45 crore in government funding despite the drought. However, the Hampi Utsav, which receives half the funding allocated to Dasara, was ignored this year, they alleged. They also said the government could use District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds to organise the festival.
The demand to hold the festival in November is based on its history and the favourable weather during the month. The Hampi Utsav was first organised in November 1992, when M P Prakash was the state's Deputy Chief Minister. November also attracts a large number of domestic and foreign tourists to Hampi, while the weather is more favourable than in February.
The 2025 edition of the Hampi Utsav was held in January 2026 following pressure from locals. While inaugurating the event, Siddaramaiah had promised that holding the festival in November would be his personal and sixth guarantee.
Sources said the administration had not yet taken up preparations for this year's event and there had been no communication from the state government. The festival may now be held in February next year, according to the current administration.
"With reasons like drought and lack of funds due to guarantee schemes the government targets Hampi Utsav every year. The government should have gone for simple Dasara if there was a lack of funds. The administration can use DMF funds for the Utsav and not be dependent on the government which ignores the Kalyana Karnataka region. It is an injustice to the people of Hampi and also for the local artists," said Virupakshi V, president of the Villagers Welfare Association, HWHAMA.
"Summer catches early in parts of Hampi and conducting such events during the February month is not acceptable. We are demanding to fix Hampi Utsav dates from November 3-5 every year. Last year Ballari Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was called off. This year there is no intention of conducting Hampi Utsav. Can the government do the same with South Karnataka's events" he asked.