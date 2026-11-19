HUBBALLI: Locals in Hampi have criticised the state government for failing to organise the Hampi Utsav in November, alleging that the event is being repeatedly postponed despite demands to make it an annual calendar event.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised during the last edition that the festival would be held in November every year. However, locals alleged that the government had ignored the Hampi Utsav while making arrangements for Dasara and Kittur Utsav.

Hampi, once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, has a rich cultural history. Locals pointed out that the Mysuru Dasara festival originated in Hampi and received Rs 45 crore in government funding despite the drought. However, the Hampi Utsav, which receives half the funding allocated to Dasara, was ignored this year, they alleged. They also said the government could use District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds to organise the festival.

The demand to hold the festival in November is based on its history and the favourable weather during the month. The Hampi Utsav was first organised in November 1992, when M P Prakash was the state's Deputy Chief Minister. November also attracts a large number of domestic and foreign tourists to Hampi, while the weather is more favourable than in February.