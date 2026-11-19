BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil accused Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy of spreading misinformation about industries moving out of the state, asserting that the state continued to attract major investments despite competition from other states offering higher incentives.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s remarks that Honda was considering moving out of Karnataka, Patil said representatives of the company had not even approached his department to express their concerns.

“He says Honda representatives have expressed dissatisfaction and are planning to move to another state. They have not even met us. We are ready to extend all cooperation through our department. Kumaraswamy makes a lot of false statements,” Patil told reporters.

On the incentives offered to investors, Patil said Karnataka had its own policy framework, under which incentives of around 35-40% could be extended. Karnataka would not make commitments beyond what was financially and economically viable, he added.

Citing the example of Lenskart, he said the company had sought incentives of 120%, which was more than the capital investment it had proposed. “We will support investors, but proposals have to be assessed on merit,” he said.

Patil also alleged that Karnataka had lost out on some semiconductor investments because of the substantially higher incentives offered by the Centre and Gujarat. Patil said Karnataka was preparing a new aerospace and defence policy for 2026-31.