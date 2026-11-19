BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which got its first Police Commissioner in 1963, will have its first Chief Commissioner of Police (CCoP) exactly 63 years later, following a major reshuffle of the IPS cadre in Karnataka. The State government on Wednesday transferred 35 IPS officers, appointing 1996-batch IPS officer R Hithendra as the city’s first CCoP.
The Karnataka Cabinet, on October 6, 2026, approved the reorganisation of the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate into five commissionerates, each headed by a Commissioner of Police (CoP) under the supervision of the CCoP. The government said the decentralisation would strengthen law and order, crime control, traffic management and public safety in the city.
Hithendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, will take charge as CCoP, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, outgoing Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has been transferred as ADGP, Fire and Emergency Services.
Three 2004-batch IPS officers have been appointed as CoPs. Labhu Ram will head the Bengaluru Central commissionerate, Dr PS Harsha will take charge of East and Vikash Kumar Vikash will head West. Two 2008-batch IPS officers have also been appointed. Dr MB Boralingaiah will head North while C Vamsi Krishna will hold concurrent charge as CoP of South commissionerate.
Shashikumar appointed IGP, Western Range
Hemant M Nimbalkar, 1998-batch IPS officer, has been appointed the city’s first CoP for Traffic. He will also hold concurrent charge as CoP of the Anti-Rowdy Squad.
Among the newly created Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) divisions, 2014-batch IPS officer Chennabasavanna Langoti has been appointed DCP of Indiranagar under the Central commissionerate, Nagesh DL will head Yeshwanthpur under North commissionerate, while Ashok KV will take charge of Peenya under West commissionerate. Lakshmi Ganesh has been appointed DCP of Gandhinagar under the Central commissionerate.
Among other senior-level transfers, ADGP Bijay Kumar Singh will take charge as ADGP, Law and Order, ADGP S Murugan has been transferred as ADGP, Lokayukta, while ADGP Manish Kharbikar will head Communications, Logistics and Modernisation.
N Shashikumar has been appointed IGP, Western Range, Mangaluru, while Anupam Agarwal will take charge as IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police. Dr Sharanappa SD has been posted as DIG, Railways; Kuldeep Kumar R Jain as DIG and Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi City; M Puttamadaiah as DIG, Southern Range, Mysuru; Dr M Ashwini as DIG, Recruitment, Bengaluru; and JK Rashmi as DIG, Vigilance, Water Resources department.
Several changes have also been made among Bengaluru DCPs. Dr Anoop A Shetty has been posted as DCP, Traffic-East; Laxman Nimbargi as DCP, City Armed Reserve (Central) and Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasara as DCP, Traffic-Central. Saidulu Adavath will head the Internal Security Division as SP, while Srihari Babu BL has been appointed DCP, Whitefield, and Dr Geetha MS as DCP, East. Ranjith Kumar Bandaru has been posted DCP, Administration; Amate Vikram as DCP, North; and PV Sneha as DCP, Traffic-West.
Traffic woes, rowdyism among priorities: Hithendra
Bengaluru’s first CCoP R Hithendra on Wednesday said addressing traffic congestion and curbing rowdyism would be among the priorities under the newly introduced five-commissionerate policing structure.
After taking charge, Hithendra said the city had been facing manpower shortage for a long time and the department would examine staffing requirements at the police station and lower administrative levels. The recent restructuring was primarily at the higher level, and the department would assess the requirements and fill vacancies accordingly. He added that the State government was committed to addressing the issue.
On traffic management, Hithendra, who had earlier served as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said he was familiar with the city’s traffic problems. He noted that the increasing number of vehicles had added to the congestion and the department would take necessary measures to improve traffic management.
He also urged police officers and personnel to discharge their duties honestly and work together to address challenges. To curb rowdyism, a separate Anti-Rowdy Squad has been formed, he said, adding that the new structure would bring greater responsibility and accountability among officers.