BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which got its first Police Commissioner in 1963, will have its first Chief Commissioner of Police (CCoP) exactly 63 years later, following a major reshuffle of the IPS cadre in Karnataka. The State government on Wednesday transferred 35 IPS officers, appointing 1996-batch IPS officer R Hithendra as the city’s first CCoP.

The Karnataka Cabinet, on October 6, 2026, approved the reorganisation of the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate into five commissionerates, each headed by a Commissioner of Police (CoP) under the supervision of the CCoP. The government said the decentralisation would strengthen law and order, crime control, traffic management and public safety in the city.

Hithendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, will take charge as CCoP, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, outgoing Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has been transferred as ADGP, Fire and Emergency Services.

Three 2004-batch IPS officers have been appointed as CoPs. Labhu Ram will head the Bengaluru Central commissionerate, Dr PS Harsha will take charge of East and Vikash Kumar Vikash will head West. Two 2008-batch IPS officers have also been appointed. Dr MB Boralingaiah will head North while C Vamsi Krishna will hold concurrent charge as CoP of South commissionerate.