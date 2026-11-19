BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed the Home Department to place before the Cabinet a proposal to withdraw criminal cases registered against farmers and Kannada activists for participating in protests concerning the State’s land, water, language and farmers’ interests, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda said.

According to Gooligowda, 193 cases were registered against farmers and Kannada activists between 2021 and August 2026 in connection with various agitations. The cases relate to protests over the Mahadayi, Cauvery and Mekedatu projects, farm laws, farmers’ demands, Kannada language protection, border issues and employment opportunities for Kannadigas.

Gooligowda said he had urged the Chief Minister to withdraw eligible cases, excluding those involving serious offences, following due legal procedures. He said pending cases had caused financial and legal hardships to farmers and activists.

The Chief Minister has issued written instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to place the matter before the next Cabinet meeting, he said.