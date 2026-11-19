BENGALURU: Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took a dig at the Congress government as it is being indifferent to the hardships faced by the ASHA workers.

“The state administration is so insensitive that it has not even noticed the ASHA workers’ sit-in protest. They play a major role in healthcare in rural and urban areas. Ignoring them is not right. ASHA mothers are holding a round-the-clock indefinite sit-in at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, braving the cold with their infants, demanding that their fair demands be met, including a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

He urged that the concerned minister must visit the site immediately and take immediate action to resolve the issue and end the protest. “It does not befit a civilised government to remain silent while mothers protest like this”, he remarked.

ASHA workers fall ill during protest

Two ASHA workers fell ill during the ongoing protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, with one fainting due to exhaustion and lack of sleep and another developing severe cold and fever. Deepa, an ASHA worker from Chitradurga district, was taken to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram in a police van.

Meanwhile, three children accompanying the protesters have also developed fever, reportedly due to exposure to dust, cold weather. The workers said several people were experiencing health issues. The protest, which began on November 17, is being held to demand a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 for ASHA workers.

GOVT’S BLATANT NEGLECT INHUMAN: MLC

Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council TA Sharavana said that the state government is neglecting ASHA workers, who are on an indefinite protest at Freedom Park. Their role is important in creating health awareness among rural people, he said. “Not a single representative of the government has visited the spot, which is proof of the government’s insensitive administration”, Sharavana said.