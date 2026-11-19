BENGALURU: Karnataka government is not against the Ethanol Blending Programme but against over-blending, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad wrote in a letter to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

The programme cannot come at the cost of the citizens, Rizwan said, adding that a transition of this scale needs the whole ecosystem to be ready, including fuel infrastructure and ethanol-compliant vehicles. That transition takes time, Rizwan added.

He highlighted that, over the past several months, Karnataka has received a very large number of complaints from motorists across the state regarding falling mileage, rough running of engines, damage to older vehicles, and receiving less fuel than they paid for.

Measures suggested by Rizwan Arshad to Centre