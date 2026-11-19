BENGALURU: Seating arrangements at the function to release Sonia Gandhi’s book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ in New Delhi has snowballed into a political controversy, with Karnataka BJP leaders accusing the Congress of insulting backward castes by making former CM Siddaramaiah sit in the fifth row.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was quick to question why a senior leader like Siddaramaiah, who is also a prominent face of the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) movement, was relegated to the fifth row. Many right-wing social media handles also jumped in to highlight this.

In response, ministers MB Patil, HC Balakrishna and G Parameshwara and others came out in support of Siddaramaiah. Congress said AICC General Secretary Org KC Venugopal subsequently accompanied the former CM to the second row, where Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seated.

Sources close to Siddaramaiah maintained there was no deliberate attempt to sideline him. They said he had arrived late for the function, by which time most of the front-row seats had already been occupied.