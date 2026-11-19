BENGALURU: Seating arrangements at the function to release Sonia Gandhi’s book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ in New Delhi has snowballed into a political controversy, with Karnataka BJP leaders accusing the Congress of insulting backward castes by making former CM Siddaramaiah sit in the fifth row.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was quick to question why a senior leader like Siddaramaiah, who is also a prominent face of the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) movement, was relegated to the fifth row. Many right-wing social media handles also jumped in to highlight this.
In response, ministers MB Patil, HC Balakrishna and G Parameshwara and others came out in support of Siddaramaiah. Congress said AICC General Secretary Org KC Venugopal subsequently accompanied the former CM to the second row, where Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seated.
Sources close to Siddaramaiah maintained there was no deliberate attempt to sideline him. They said he had arrived late for the function, by which time most of the front-row seats had already been occupied.
CWC member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Nasir Hussain said he was present when Siddaramaiah walked in. “It was very late, it is not a very big hall and guests were already seated,” he said.
While the explanation appears straightforward, the episode has acquired political significance in Karnataka, where caste and leadership hierarchy are sensitive issues.
RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “Siddaramaiah is a mass leader and in all our hearts, if people comment about issues like seating arrangements of leaders, which depends on the organisers at such a large function, then it is most unfortunate.’’
Siddaramaiah’s political standing is closely associated with his AHINDA constituency, and any perceived slight is an opportunity for the BJP to question the Congress’s commitment to backward castes.
The controversy comes against the persistent attention given to the relationship between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with their every public appearance and gesture being closely scrutinised.
Whether it was merely a case of late arrival or a lapse in protocol, the fifth-row episode has provided the BJP with political ammunition. In Karnataka’s caste-conscious political landscape, even seating arrangements can become a larger debate.