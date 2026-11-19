BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Wednesday conducted raids on the premises of seven government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The officials are NWKSRTC, Hubblli, driver and conductor Shadaksharaiah, BRIMS College of Nursing, Bidar, principal Rajkumar, range forest officers K Surendra (Mysuru) Hemanth Kumar HR (Sakleshpura), inspector, Legal Metrology, Chitradurga district, S T Venkateshappa, Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj, Bagalkote, Appasaheb Hipparagi and District Surgeon, Chitradurga, Raveendra SP.

Interestingly, during searches at Sakleshpur RFO Hemanth Kumar’s properties in Hassan city, officials reportedly recovered a bundle of Rs 500 denomination currency notes from the pocket of his son when he came out of the house to go to school.