KARWAR: The Siddi community members on Tuesday alleged that they have not been given monthly nutrition kits for the last eight months.

Siddi Budakkattu Janapara Sangha (SBJS) has submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Sajjidahmed Mulla seeking immediate distribution of the kits.

Benneth Antony Siddi, State President, SBJS, said they will stage a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office if their demands are not met. He said that due to drought conditions the community members are not having opportunity to work as labourers in farms.

“Food grain distribution has taken a hit. We are struggling even for one square meal,” said Lawrence Kaithan Siddi, Secretary, SBJS.

The state government has been giving nutrition kits to tribal families since 2014. Initially it was for six months a year but since 2021 it has been given every month. However, they say they have not been given any kit during the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Nearly 9,000 Siddi families received the kits last year.

Dilesh Shashi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, Uttara Kannada, said the issue will be resolved soon. “The tender process has been complete and the food kits have dispatched. We will distribute the kits as soon as they arrive,” he said.

The 25,000-strong Siddi community is mostly settled in the forests of Uttara Kannada---Yellapur, Haliyal, Joida and Mundgod. A small population has also settled in parts of Kalghatgi in Dharwad district and Khanaur in Belagavi district.

What’s In the kit

Thirty eggs; 8 kg rice; 3 kg tur dal, 1 kg each channa, green gram, peanuts and horsegram. 1 kg each sugar and jaggery; 2 litres of oil and half litre of ghee.