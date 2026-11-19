MANGALURU: Catholic priest Fr Cyprian Pinto was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a minor boy at St Sebastian Church in Permannur, Ullal, bringing to an end days of mounting criticism over the delay in his arrest.

The FIR in the case was registered on November 8. However, police had not arrested the accused as he had been admitted to a private hospital, citing a heart ailment. The delay had triggered outrage on social media and criticism from social activists, with pressure mounting on the police to take action.

A senior police officer told The New Indian Express that Fr Pinto was taken into custody soon after he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

This is the second case registered against Fr Pinto under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within a month.

Last month, he was booked for allegedly sexually abusing five boys at St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia. Following the registration of that case, he had absconded before police traced him to Sakleshpur and arrested him. Fr Pinto has been remanded to judicial custody till December 2.