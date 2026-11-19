BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka declared that the requirement of obtaining prior permission of the competent authority for filling up grant-in-aid vacant posts in private aided educational institutions on account of death, resignation and retirement continues to operate as prescribed under the applicable rules, and the competent authority is entitled to examine all relevant statutory requirements before granting or refusing such permission.

A division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice H Shanthi Bhushan passed the order while partly allowing the appeal filed in 2024 by the Department of Education challenging the order dated December 8, 2023, passed by a single judge on the petition filed in 2022 by Karnataka Rajya Anudanitha Shikshana Samsthegala Okkuta (KRASSO), a society of primary and secondary schools which have been admitted to grant-in-aid.

The division bench set aside the impugned order and directed the competent authority to treat the requirement of prior permission under Clause 2 to the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Recruitment and Terms and Conditions of Services of Employees in Private Aided Primary and Secondary Educational Institutions) Rules, 1999, and Karnataka Pre-University Education (Academic, Registration, Administration and Grant-in-Aid etc.) Rules 2006, as a mere requirement of intimation and confines the power of the competent authority to examine compliance with the reservation roster.

Stating that the notification dated June 10, 2020, shall not be construed as imposing a continuing prohibition on filling up vacancies in aided educational institutions, the court said the restriction under Clause 2 was confined to the financial year 2020-21 and Clause 3 shall be understood in the context of the notification and financial exigencies for which it was issued.