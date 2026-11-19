BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka declared that the requirement of obtaining prior permission of the competent authority for filling up grant-in-aid vacant posts in private aided educational institutions on account of death, resignation and retirement continues to operate as prescribed under the applicable rules, and the competent authority is entitled to examine all relevant statutory requirements before granting or refusing such permission.
A division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice H Shanthi Bhushan passed the order while partly allowing the appeal filed in 2024 by the Department of Education challenging the order dated December 8, 2023, passed by a single judge on the petition filed in 2022 by Karnataka Rajya Anudanitha Shikshana Samsthegala Okkuta (KRASSO), a society of primary and secondary schools which have been admitted to grant-in-aid.
The division bench set aside the impugned order and directed the competent authority to treat the requirement of prior permission under Clause 2 to the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Recruitment and Terms and Conditions of Services of Employees in Private Aided Primary and Secondary Educational Institutions) Rules, 1999, and Karnataka Pre-University Education (Academic, Registration, Administration and Grant-in-Aid etc.) Rules 2006, as a mere requirement of intimation and confines the power of the competent authority to examine compliance with the reservation roster.
Stating that the notification dated June 10, 2020, shall not be construed as imposing a continuing prohibition on filling up vacancies in aided educational institutions, the court said the restriction under Clause 2 was confined to the financial year 2020-21 and Clause 3 shall be understood in the context of the notification and financial exigencies for which it was issued.
The court also clarified that the letter dated February 2, 2023, shall not, by itself, be treated as an independent government policy or statutory instrument imposing blanket prohibition on filling up vacancies arising after December 31, 2015. The cut-off date cannot be mechanically applied in the absence of an identifiable government decision supported by relevant material and a rational basis, it said.
“KRASSO, not being the management or selecting authority of individual member-institutions, cannot seek permission to fill up vacancies on their behalf. It shall, however, be open to each aided educational institution, through its management or competent authority, to submit an individual application seeking permission to fill up the vacancy or vacancies in accordance with rules,” the court said.
The competent authority shall consider each application independently, having regard for the sanctioned strength, nature and date of occurrence of the vacancy, existing teaching strength, student strength, applicable staffing pattern, reservation roster and other relevant statutory requirements.
The court clarified that these directions do not confer upon any institution an automatic right to fill up a vacancy or claim grant-in-aid in respect of an appointment against such a vacancy. Prior permission and compliance with the prescribed recruitment procedure shall continue to apply. The state government shall be at liberty to formulate an appropriate policy governing grant-in-aid.