BENGALURU: After a video went viral on Wednesday of two bike-borne men throwing stones at an elephant inside Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR), the foresters were seen getting into action.

A video captured by one of the passersby and posted on social media showed two bikers on a Karnataka-registered vehicle plying to Wayanad via SH-33, stopping on the road. One of the bikers was seen getting off the vehicle and throwing stones at an elephant which was standing inside the patch. The elephant was not even blocking the road.

Reacting to the incident, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he had taken serious note of the incident. He said, “The video depicts two individuals deliberately throwing stones and harassing an elephant standing by the roadside, displaying cruelty toward wildlife. Such irresponsible acts endangering wildlife conservation and public safety will not be tolerated.”

The SH 33 runs between Koratagere and Bavali. The incident happened in DB Kuppe Range. “We have identified the two. They are residents of Anemalli haadi, inside the tiger reserve. We are yet to interrogate them,” said NTR director Saurabh Kumar.

The staffers had visited the house of the accused on Wednesday, but they were not found. The other tribals informed that they had gone to work in Wayanad. Once they are back, they will be picked up for questioning. After which the date and time of the incident will be known. Strict action will be taken against them, Kumar said.