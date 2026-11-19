BENGALURU: Speculation is mounting within Congress circles over whether AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will continue in his current position or be assigned a different role, after completing six years in the post in September. It gained traction following Gujarat being entrusted to him as additional charge two months ago, and his relatively low profile on Karnataka-related issues in recent months.
Apart from a routine Rajyotsava greeting on November 1, Surjewala has made few public comments on developments in Karnataka, with his social media posts largely focusing on Haryana, his home state, and Gujarat.
Though the Congress leadership has made no official announcement or indicated any change in his responsibilities, the apparent shift in focus has triggered questions about his continued involvement in Karnataka’s affairs.
Surjewala took charge of Karnataka when the Congress was in the Opposition and BJP was in power. Three years later, the party returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, making Karnataka one of its most important political strongholds.
During his tenure, Surjewala was credited with managing factional differences within the state Congress and bringing rival leaders together through a series of organisational meetings and public appearances.
At a time when divisions between key state leaders were frequently visible, he worked to project an image of unity, often getting leaders to share public platforms and put up a united front.
His ability to maintain a working relationship among competing factions was seen as his significant contribution to the Karnataka unit, particularly in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.
However, completing six years as AICC general secretary has fuelled questions about whether the party is considering a reshuffle of responsibilities.
While additional charge of Gujarat could indicate continued confidence in him, it could also reflect a redistribution of responsibilities as the Congress looks to strengthen its organisational presence in key states.
The conspicuous absence of Karnataka from his recent public messaging has not gone unnoticed among party leaders and workers. For now, the Congress high command has maintained silence.
Surjewala had taken over as General Secretary from KC Venugopal, who moved to Delhi as General Secretary Organising. Surjewala’s successor will have the onerous responsibility of overseeing the party as it prepares for assembly elections in about 17 months, and general elections a year later.