BENGALURU: Speculation is mounting within Congress circles over whether AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will continue in his current position or be assigned a different role, after completing six years in the post in September. It gained traction following Gujarat being entrusted to him as additional charge two months ago, and his relatively low profile on Karnataka-related issues in recent months.

Apart from a routine Rajyotsava greeting on November 1, Surjewala has made few public comments on developments in Karnataka, with his social media posts largely focusing on Haryana, his home state, and Gujarat.

Though the Congress leadership has made no official announcement or indicated any change in his responsibilities, the apparent shift in focus has triggered questions about his continued involvement in Karnataka’s affairs.

Surjewala took charge of Karnataka when the Congress was in the Opposition and BJP was in power. Three years later, the party returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, making Karnataka one of its most important political strongholds.