BENGALURU: Despite generating around $130 billion in annual services revenue, accounting for nearly 70% of its GDP, Karnataka spends only Rs 250 crore on information technology (IT), highlighting the need for substantially higher investment, said Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
Delivering the keynote address on ‘AI and India: The Future’, Pai remarked on Wednesday that the state should be spending at least $1 billion a year on technology. He pointed to the disparity between Karnataka’s contribution to the services economy and its spending on IT, stressing that greater investment was essential to strengthen its technology ecosystem.
Pai opined that India had the talent, user base and entrepreneurial capabilities to become a major player in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in developing applications and services. However, inadequate capital and computing infrastructure remained vital challenges. He added that India should focus on building AI applications rather than immediately competing with countries investing heavily in developing large AI models.
Citing figures from the sector, the former CFO of Infosys said India had around 3,600 AI companies, of which 672 had raised a combined $8.6 billion. Karnataka accounted for nearly 1,000 AI companies. Bengaluru also had around 3.5 lakh professionals working on chip design, in testing and on embedded software, giving the State a distinct advantage in AI and semiconductor development.
Indian companies were already generating around $10 billion in AI services revenue, which could spike to $15 billion in the next two to three years, he remarked.
Pai also shed light on the need to expand data centre capacity and ensure reliable power supply to meet growing computing requirements. Greater government and private-sector investment would be necessary to build infrastructure, fund startups and support indigenous AI development.
He reiterated that AI would drive the next phase of technological transformation, reshaping industries, economies and human life, with applications spanning healthcare, education, labour, creativity, space exploration and human-machine integration.
BENGALURU DOMINATES AI FUNDING AND UNICORN CREATION
Bengaluru accounts for 36.3% of the funding raised by native artificial intelligence (AI) startups in India and is home to 71% of the country’s AI and deep-tech unicorns created since 2023, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026 released by Minister for Electronics, IT and BT Priyank Kharge at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.
The report, prepared by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) highlights the city’s position in India’s startup and technology ecosystem, covering funding, deep tech, AI, unicorns, women entrepreneurs, IPOs and emerging technology clusters across Karnataka.
Presenting the report Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital said that Karnataka’s digital economy is valued at $159 billion and is projected to reach nearly $400 billion by 2031-32. The report highlighted the state’s startup and technology ecosystem, noting that Karnataka accounts for 47% of India’s venture capital funding between 2016 and 2026, amounting to $85 billion.