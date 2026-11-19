BENGALURU: Despite generating around $130 billion in annual services revenue, accounting for nearly 70% of its GDP, Karnataka spends only Rs 250 crore on information technology (IT), highlighting the need for substantially higher investment, said Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘AI and India: The Future’, Pai remarked on Wednesday that the state should be spending at least $1 billion a year on technology. He pointed to the disparity between Karnataka’s contribution to the services economy and its spending on IT, stressing that greater investment was essential to strengthen its technology ecosystem.

Pai opined that India had the talent, user base and entrepreneurial capabilities to become a major player in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in developing applications and services. However, inadequate capital and computing infrastructure remained vital challenges. He added that India should focus on building AI applications rather than immediately competing with countries investing heavily in developing large AI models.

Citing figures from the sector, the former CFO of Infosys said India had around 3,600 AI companies, of which 672 had raised a combined $8.6 billion. Karnataka accounted for nearly 1,000 AI companies. Bengaluru also had around 3.5 lakh professionals working on chip design, in testing and on embedded software, giving the State a distinct advantage in AI and semiconductor development.

Indian companies were already generating around $10 billion in AI services revenue, which could spike to $15 billion in the next two to three years, he remarked.

Pai also shed light on the need to expand data centre capacity and ensure reliable power supply to meet growing computing requirements. Greater government and private-sector investment would be necessary to build infrastructure, fund startups and support indigenous AI development.