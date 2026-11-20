BENGALURU: About 25 homes in Balaji Layout and Prakruthi Township in Horamavu, KR Puram, Bengaluru East, have been served eviction notices by the Estate Office of South Western Railway (SWR), directing residents to vacate their properties ahead of the deployment of JCB machines on November 21. Railway authorities have marked portions of properties ranging from 6 to 12 metres from the edge of the Horamavu Railway Under Bridge compound for demolition.

Residents maintain that they are the lawful owners of the land and are not encroaching on railway property. They allege that railway officials have failed to provide documents proving ownership despite repeated requests. “If it is their land, let them show us the documents. If they intend to acquire our land by demolishing our homes, they must compensate us,” said members of the Prakruthi Township association.

Fathema, a resident, said her family has lived in the area for years and was given little time to respond. “My brother has owned this house since 2016, and my elderly parents live here. About a week ago, officials from the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) informed us that properties would be demolished and gave us barely 15 days’ notice. My parents are elderly, my children are preparing for exams, and there is still no clarity about what exactly will happen. We have submitted all our documents, including the e-Khata and up-to-date tax receipts,” she said.