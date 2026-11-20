BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against a man on charges of creating communal hatred by taking a photograph of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and posting the same on his X account with a write-up alleging that the Congress party intended to take away the wealth belonging to Hindus and distribute it only to a particular community.

Justice Rajesh Rai K passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Vinith Narayan Naik from Thane, challenging the case registered with the cybercrime police in the city by J Saravananan from the city under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC.

“Even if the allegations in the complaint and FIR are accepted in their entirety, no offence is made out against the petitioner. Therefore, the continuation of the FIR and further proceedings against the petitioner would amount to abuse of the process of court”, the judge observed.

A case was registered on April 29, 2024, alleging that some unknown persons had been posting on X through an account with the intention of promoting hatred between the Hindu and Muslim communities, disturbing public peace and bringing disrepute to the Congress party.